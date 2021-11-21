Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.25. 255,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,163. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,800 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

