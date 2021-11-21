Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Post $1.05 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.10. Fox Factory posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,332,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

FOXF stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $184.49. The company had a trading volume of 98,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,650. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

