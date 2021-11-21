Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to post $266.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.60 million and the lowest is $256.16 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $240.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $995.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.98 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 123.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

