Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $952.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 71,468 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.57. The stock had a trading volume of 262,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

