Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,691 shares of company stock worth $11,881,641. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $57.00. 1,464,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

