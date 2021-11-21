Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Primo Water reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $659,460.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,960 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,039,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Primo Water by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,864,000 after acquiring an additional 697,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

