Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after buying an additional 3,973,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after buying an additional 2,879,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 2.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 36.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after buying an additional 1,815,296 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 5,808,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.43. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

