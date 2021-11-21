Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.87 Million

Analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to announce $58.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.12 million and the highest is $59.90 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $220.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $221.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $249.10 million, with estimates ranging from $238.30 million to $268.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRNO. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.72. The company had a trading volume of 382,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,910. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.61. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

