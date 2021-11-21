Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.85 Million

Analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce $18.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.56 million to $19.22 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $72.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.25 million to $72.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $76.73 million, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $81.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $354.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.43. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 83.04%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.