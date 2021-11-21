Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Ameresco reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $247,396.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,837 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,116 over the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.03. 238,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,901. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

