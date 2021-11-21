Zacks: Analysts Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). CareCloud posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTBC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $117,190. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.83.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

