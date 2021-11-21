Zacks: Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. FormFactor reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $42.97. 253,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FormFactor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

