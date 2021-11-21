Zacks: Analysts Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. 290,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after acquiring an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,742,000 after acquiring an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,800,000 after buying an additional 133,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,244,000 after buying an additional 41,426 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,275,000 after buying an additional 99,548 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.