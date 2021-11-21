Zacks: Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $661.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. 7,418,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,738,113. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $24,923,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

