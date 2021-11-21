Zacks: Analysts Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report sales of $237.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.50 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $337.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,822. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,522,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

