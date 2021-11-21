Zacks: Analysts Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,031,000 after acquiring an additional 284,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,087,000 after acquiring an additional 93,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,531,000 after acquiring an additional 228,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,909,000 after acquiring an additional 674,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

