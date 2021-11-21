Zacks: Analysts Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,249,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,734,000 after buying an additional 91,819 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

