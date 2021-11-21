Zacks: Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.87). Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,849 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after acquiring an additional 124,936 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $165.88. 357,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.20. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.