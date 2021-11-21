Zacks: Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.87). Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,849 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after acquiring an additional 124,936 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SMG traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $165.88. 357,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.20. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.
About Scotts Miracle-Gro
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
