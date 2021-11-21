Zacks: Analysts Expect WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WISeKey International’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WISeKey International will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WISeKey International.

Shares of NASDAQ WKEY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 367,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,392. WISeKey International has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WISeKey International in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WISeKey International by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

