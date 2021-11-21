Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to announce sales of $33.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.23 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $20.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $108.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSSE. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 111,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,838. The stock has a market cap of $251.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.43. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.