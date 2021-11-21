Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 63,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.86 million, a PE ratio of 120.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.