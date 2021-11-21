Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.16. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFSC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 874,941 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 733,752 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325,792 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 876.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 280,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 95,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.29%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

