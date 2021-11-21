Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post sales of $236.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.34 million and the lowest is $231.20 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $271.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $895.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.80 million to $898.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,553 shares of company stock worth $7,297,263. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,050 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,661,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,850,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,820,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $4,470,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

