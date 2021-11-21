Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.89. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

