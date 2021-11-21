Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to report $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. MicroStrategy posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $7.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.88.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $718.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $699.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.26. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $214.37 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.61.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $25,986,375. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

