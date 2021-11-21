Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. PTC posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $117.33 on Thursday. PTC has a 1 year low of $99.35 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.93 and its 200-day moving average is $130.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.