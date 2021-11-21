Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.99. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $11.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $14.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

NYSE:AAP opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.56 and a 200-day moving average of $209.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 136,188.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

