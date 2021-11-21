Zacks: Brokerages Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $758.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce $758.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $814.86 million and the lowest is $719.63 million. CAE reported sales of $638.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAE. Desjardins decreased their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CAE by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,506,000 after purchasing an additional 599,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. 297,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.70. CAE has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

