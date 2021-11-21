Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce $460.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $464.60 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $451.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 185,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 99,318 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPC stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

