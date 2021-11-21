Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce $154.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $114.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $558.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.44 million to $568.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $650.32 million, with estimates ranging from $584.80 million to $695.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $61.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $64.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.37%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

