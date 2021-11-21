Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Candel Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEEDHAM, Mass. “

CADL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000.

