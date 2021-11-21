Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to Sell

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Shares of PAR stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

