Zacks Investment Research Lowers Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of OMI opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034 in the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,529,000 after buying an additional 55,682 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at about $8,949,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after buying an additional 429,971 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after purchasing an additional 192,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

