Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

