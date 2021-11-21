Zacks Investment Research Upgrades comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.13. comScore has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that comScore will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 20,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in comScore by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in comScore by 83,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in comScore by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 251,195 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in comScore by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 782,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in comScore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

