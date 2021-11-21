Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

