Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

ZEAL stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 371.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

