Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $582.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $10.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $596.75. The stock had a trading volume of 205,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,828. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $354.16 and a 52 week high of $614.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $549.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,076 shares of company stock valued at $11,987,740. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

