Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.83 million.Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Ziff Davis stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $121.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.86. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $147.35.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.50.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.