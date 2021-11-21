Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.83 million.Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Ziff Davis stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $121.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.86. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $147.35.
ZD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.50.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.