Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives $37.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.46.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ZGNX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,774. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $743.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.