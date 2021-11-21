ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

ZTO opened at $32.61 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

