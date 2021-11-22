-$0.11 EPS Expected for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entera Bio by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entera Bio by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 692,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Entera Bio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTX opened at $3.52 on Friday. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

