-$0.16 EPS Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). OraSure Technologies posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSUR. Raymond James downgraded OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of OSUR stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. 17,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,445. The stock has a market cap of $687.96 million, a P/E ratio of -65.47 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

