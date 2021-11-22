$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSBR traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 698,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.28%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.39%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

