$0.25 EPS Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.21. Planet Fitness reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.92.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $65.41 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.79 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,999 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 409.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after buying an additional 607,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

