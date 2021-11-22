-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. Crown ElectroKinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crown ElectroKinetics.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17).

CRKN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.32. 84,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,199. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.