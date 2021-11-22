$0.29 EPS Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $271.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

