-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.38). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.
A number of brokerages have commented on APDN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,989. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.
See Also: What is Compound Interest?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.