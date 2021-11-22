-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.38). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on APDN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,989. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.