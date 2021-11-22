$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:KMT traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,420. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 21,317.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,963 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter worth approximately $25,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after purchasing an additional 559,935 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

