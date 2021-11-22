$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.27. International Game Technology posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

